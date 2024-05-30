WVPA Sharing

Ryan Flanigan appointed as Circuit Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court serving Mercer County

on

More in WVPA Sharing:

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On May 29, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Ryan Flanigan to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court serving Mercer County. He fills the seat vacated by Judge Derek Swope’s retirement. 

Flanigan received his B.A. and M.A. in Political Science at Marshall University. Flanigan graduated from West Virginia University College of Law in 2002 and has practiced law for over twenty years. 

Flanigan was born and raised in Princeton by his parents, Pete and Rita Flanigan, alongside his brother Jonathan.

Comments are closed.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

And get our latest content in your inbox

Invalid email address