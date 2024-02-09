Rural Development invests $9.3 million to improve access to clean water and reliable sewer systems in West Virginia

West Virginia Press Association

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn has announced that Rural Development is investing $9.3 million to improve water and wastewater infrastructure for five West Virginia communities.

“Having adequate, safe, and reliable basic infrastructure is the foundation for community and economic development,” said Thorn. “Strengthening public water and sewer services is at the heart of what we do at Rural Development. The investments announced today will have a lasting economic impact that allows for new opportunities and future generations to make a good life in rural communities across the Mountain State.”

In total, Rural Development is investing $9,253,000 in the following five projects across West Virginia:

The Red Sulphur Public Service District will use a $4.8 million Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant to extend its waterline to over 80 new customers on Adair, Little Rich Creek, and Pinhook Roads in Monroe County. This water line extension project will bring new residential customers to the PSD and provide safe drinking water to citizens within the proposed project.

The town of Triadelphia will use a $1.6 million Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant to upgrade its sewer collection system. The collection system currently has excessive inflow and infiltration causing a range of costly environmental issues. The project will provide the town with a collection system substantially less prone to inflow and infiltration. This upgrade will benefit approximately 669 West Virginians.

The town of Wardensville will use a $1.1 million Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant to make upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and lift stations; conduct a study of system inflow and infiltration; and install a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for the wastewater collection and treatment system. This upgrade will benefit approximately 1,848 West Virginians in Wardensville and adjacent areas.

The Claywood Park Public Service District will use an $940,000 Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant to upgrade its waterlines in the Dutch Ridge Road and Meadville Road areas of Wood County. These communities have grown, and new water lines are needed to accommodate the growth. By increasing the waterline size, the district will also be able to provide fire protection to these communities. This upgrade will benefit approximately 1,152 West Virginians in Wood County.

The Mason County Public Service District will use an $814,000 Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant to upgrade its sewer collection system. The project includes over 15 miles of gravity and pressure sewer; 180 grinder pumps; five lift stations; and over three miles of transmission force main. The project will provide a centralized sewer system collecting and transmitting from the project area to the district’s Camp Conley wastewater treatment plant. The package plant at Rolling Acres will be decommissioned and a replacement collection system with will be built.

“Investing in our communities means long-term economic development that creates and supports good-paying jobs,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). “I’m pleased USDA is awarding more than $9.3 million to support these five vital projects, which will upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure in Monroe, Ohio, Hardy, Wood and Mason Counties. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with USDA to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have what they need to thrive.”

“I’m pleased to see these resources invested to strengthen our rural communities’ ability to provide safe and reliable water services in West Virginia,” said U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). “Whether it is a water line extension or maintenance of existing services, it is vital to our communities to continue to invest in safe and reliable services.”

The investments are made available through the Rural Development’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. The Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program helps fund clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage and solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses.

Funding for these programs is made possible, in part, by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It also advances the President’s Investing in America agenda to grow the nation’s economy from the bottom up and middle-out.

