Rockwool seeks alternative to get sewer system built for W.Va. site

By Joseph LaFave, The Journal of Martinsburg

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — As the sewer bond issue continues to remain stalled, Rockwool, the Danish stone wool insulation manufacturer currently constructing a facility in Jefferson County, is actively seeking new avenues to build its much-needed sewer system.

A digital rendering of the proposed Rockwool manufacturing plant in Ranson. Rendering courtesy of Rockwool/

In a letter sent to the Charles Town Utility Board by Kenneth Cammarato on Aug. 28, Vice President General Counsel for Roxul USA Inc. d/b/a Rockwool, the Denmark-based manufacturer is asking CTUB “to enter into an alternate mainline extension agreement with Roxul USA.”

“It’s not 100% clear to me at this moment what it really means. I think we really need to talk to Rockwool to make sure we understand what they’re trying to accomplish,” Darryl Hennessy, City of Charles Town City Manager, said. “But, at the end of the day, what it could mean is that (Rockwool) is choosing an alternate route for financing the sewer line.”

An alternative mainline extension can be directly paid for by the developer requesting it, Hennessy said. …

