Rockwool, Jefferson Co. BOE announce settlement of all claims on W.Va. project

By Breanna Francis, The Journal of Martinsburg

RANSON, W.Va. – Rockwool and the Jefferson County Board of Education announced this evening they have settled all claims related to the stone-wool manufacturing site in Ranson and said both parties are committed to moving forward in a joint collaboration.

A digital rendering of the proposed Rockwool manufacturing plant in Ranson, W.Va.

According to a press release shared to the official Rockwool Ranson Community Facebook page, the comprehensive settlement includes the “dismissal of the Jefferson County Board of Education’s state condemnation action, Rockwool’s Federal Court injunction as well as the BOE’s appeal of that injunction.”

No claims remain following the settlement of these previous actions.

In addition to the settlement of these previous actions and injunctions, the BOE and Rockwool said they have come to other terms in their effort to continue their collaboration. …

Read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/rockwool-jefferson-co-boe-announce-settlement-of-all-claims/article_12952da9-5aac-5d9f-9e13-b066805ea8fb.html