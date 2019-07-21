Rockwool exec talks company culture and what Jefferson County, W.Va., should expect

By Joseph LaFave, The Journal of Martinsburg

RANSON — As work continues at the Rockwool site in Jefferson County, Leslie McLaren, the company’s North American Manager, Corporate Communications & Stakeholder Relations, spoke at length about the company’s corporate culture and Rockwool’s intentions to be a good corporate neighbor.

Work continues at the Rockwool site in Jefferson County

“Being engaged in the community is part of our DNA. We have a legacy of giving in our other communities, and Jefferson County is no different,” McLaren said while speaking to The Journal. “Corporate giving, volunteerism is part of our corporate culture, and we’re proud to be able to invest in the communities where we live and work, and it’s a privilege to be able to do so.”

McLaren pointed to examples at other Rockwool facilities in North America where the company has engaged in several philanthropic activities.

Read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/rockwool-exec-talks-company-culture-and-what-jefferson-county-should/article_cdcce85a-8795-5a73-aea4-44f8fa759164.html