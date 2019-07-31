Roadwork projects slated: Mowing, patching and ditching planned for all W.Va. counties

By Charles Boothe for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Hundreds of mowing, patching and ditching projects are slated in Mercer County for the remainder of the year, according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

A list of the projects was released Tuesday by DOT as the “next round of Governor Jim Justice’s Secondary Roads Initiative projects.”

Work in Mercer County will include mowing 1,207 miles of road, with that mileage including some roads that are mowed more than once, said Brent Walker, director of communications with DOT. …

