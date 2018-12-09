River and Rail Bakery closing; Cabell-Huntington CVB searching for replacement
Restaurant was recently named West Virginia Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — In November, River and Rail Bakery at Heritage Station announced it was closing after its owner said the business had become “unsustainable.” …
River and Rail had been at the location since 2011. It served fresh-baked bread every day alongside pastries and gourmet coffee.
In March, its owner, Kim Baker, was recognized as the West Virginia Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year at the CVB office adjacent to the bakery.
