Retired West Virginia teachers returning to fill pandemic vacancies

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — An ongoing pandemic has created challenges for school systems trying to educate students during shutdowns and shortages, so retired teachers are continuing to step up and help keep the education process going.

The Mercer County Board of Education was scheduled Tuesday to have a second reading for a revision on Policy G-23, which allows retired teachers to serve as substitutes. This revision will allow retired school counselors to come back and help students, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools.

“We’ve always had retirees as substitutes,” Harrison said. “There are some retirees who, because of the pandemic, don’t feel comfortable coming out, especially if they’re 65 or over; but we do have several who are out there in long-term substitute positions.”

To continue filling teaching vacancies, Mercer County Schools works closely with Concord University and Bluefield State College when student teachers need to get teaching experience in local classrooms and complete their last semesters, she stated. Graduates are possible applicants for open positions…

