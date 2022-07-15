Reserve your hotel rooms ASAP for WV Press Convention 2022; Special rate ends Monday

Event set for Aug. 4-6 at Four Points by Sheraton in Charleston

WV Press News Release

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Newspaper representatives from across the state will be visiting Charleston in August for the West Virginia Press Association for Convention 2022.

Don Smith, WV Press executive director, is urging all those planning to attend to reserve their room as soon as possible. The convention location is Four Points by Sheraton on the banks of the Kanawha River in Charleston.

“We have a room block at the Four Points but there is a lot going on that weekend. Rooms at the hotel are limited,” Smith said. “We also want you to register for the convention but there is more time for that registration.”

Attendees can reserve a room online. https://www.marriott.com/event-reservations/reservation-link.mi?id=1655843198258&key=GRP&app=resvlink

The WV Press Group ID is WV1820 and the room block deadline: July 18. The room rate: $139-179 per night. You can also call 1-888-236-2427 or 304-344-4092 or visit www.marriott.com

“Each year we gather for networking, training and having fun,” said Smith. “Don’t miss the best media event of the year. For our first in-person convention in two years, WVPA is inviting everyone to downtown Charleston, which has experienced a rebirth and renovation.”

“Our theme this year is ‘A Vision for the Future.’ After two years of a COVID epidemic that impacted the quality of life, social engagement, employment, financial stability, and our understanding of what it means to live in West Virginia, we are moving forward,” Smith said. “As part of convention, we are inviting guests to share … as a government official, education expert, industry representative, community leader, non-profit director … what they envision as the future in terms of respective fields of expertise for West Virginia in the next decade. Our other goals are educating, socializing, networking, and relaxing.”

Attendees can register on eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-west-virginia-press-association-convention-tickets-378025463337?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

You can also register by the attached form and pay by check or credit card.

MultiFest will be happening at Haddad Riverfront Park, and we are working with MultiFest on this incredible first weekend in August. Enjoy the convention and wander outside to enjoy all the entertainment and events.

WV Press thanks its corporate partners – AARP-WV, WVU News and Information, and the West Virginia Press Association Foundation — for their support of the convention.

The WV Press Convention agenda is attached and shared below:

Thursday, Aug. 4

Board meetings

1 p.m.- WVPA/WVPS Board Meetings

3:30 p.m. – WVPA Foundation Trustees Meeting

6 p.m. – Reception/Dinner at Four Points/First group of Vision Statements

8 p.m. – Hospitality Suite

Friday, Aug. 5

8:30 a.m. – Continental Breakfast

10 a.m. until noon – Education Session – Employee Recruitment/Customer Service

12:30 p.m. – Ad Awards Luncheon/Second group of Vision Statements

3 p.m. – Education Session – Digital Revenue & Ad Sales Ideas

5 p.m. – Informal Reception/Third group of Vision Statements – Multifest at the Levee

8 p.m. – Hospitality Suite

Saturday, Aug. 6

9 a.m. Membership Meeting – Full Breakfast

10:3O a.m. – Education Session – Legal Advertising Update and ideas

12:30 a.m. – Vision for the Future Luncheon/Final Vision Statements

3 p.m. – Education Session – WVU Fred King and April Kaull – Research work in Reporting/Audience Building

5 p.m. – Contest Judges Reception

6 p.m. – Reception/Editorial Awards Banquet/Hospitality Event

2022-Convention-Registration-MailerDownload

