Research America Inc. named Top 50 company

Press Release from Research America:

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Research America Inc. (RAI) was listed as the 50th largest market/opinion research firm in the U.S., according to the GreenBook Market Leaders Report released this month.

Rex Repass

“Research America has enjoyed explosive growth across our business segments,” Rex Repass, President of RAI, said. “This recognition, along with our inclusion in the Inc. magazine list of fastest growing, privately held companies in America during the past two years, is a testament to our clients trust in our capabilities and the work of our experienced team.”

The company has grown through both acquisition and increased revenue from existing clients, Repass added. The company employs approximately 300 quantitative and qualitative researchers throughout the U.S., with its field operations headquartered in the Philadelphia area, and the full-service design and analytical team based in Cincinnati.

The 2019 Market Leaders Report can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/2OTEbmr

Repass, a West Virginia native, started his business career with Charles Ryan in Charleston in the late 1970s, and later moved his business to Cincinnati. Research America and Repass continue to serve West Virginia clients including West Virginia Radio Corporation and MetroNews West Virginia Poll, and provide market and opinion research for corporate clients, trade associations, and government agencies in the state.

About Research America Inc: RAI is an award-winning company providing market/opinion research solutions for more than 30 years. The company employs approximately 300 researchers and consultants in 10 states providing the qualitative and quantitative research necessary for their clients to make the right business decisions with confidence. Research America have team members have deep expertise in multiple business categories including energy, healthcare, public policy and polling, government, and professional services. For more information go to: https://www.researchamericainc.com/

About GreenBook: GreenBook has been a resource for market research professionals since 1962, publishing the GreenBook Directory of marketing research companies and facilities. Today, GreenBook connects marketers and market researchers with people, information, and ideas to generate results. Through IleX events, the GreenBook Blog, the GreenBook Directory, and the GRIT Report – GreenBook provides the learning and inspiration insights professionals need to move their business, their careers, and the entire industry forward. Learn more at www.greenbook.org