Republican Party registrations overtake other parties in West Virginia

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Large number of voters switching their party affiliations have made Mercer County one of 11 West Virginia counties that have seen their pluralities switch from Democrat to Republican.

More West Virginians are registered Republican than any other political party, according to the latest voter registration numbers from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office that were released Thursday by the West Virginia Republican Party.

“It’s an exciting day for the West Virginia Republican Party! As of this morning, more West Virginians have registered with the Republican Party than any other political party. Our state is now a Republican plurality with 448,924 registered Republicans or 36.81 percent, 444,609 registered Democrats or 36.46 percent, 275,469 registered Unaffiliated or 22.59 percent, and 50,540 registered with various minor parties,” said Roman Stauffer, acting chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party.

In Mercer County, there was a decrease in Democrat registrations and an increase in Republican, according to County Clerk Verlin Moye, who provided figures generated during the 2020 primary election

