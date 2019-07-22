Republican committee drama brings up concerns over W.Va. Gov. Justice

By Steven Allen Adams for The Journal

Gov. Jim Justice, center, and West Virginia Republican Executive Committee Chairwoman Melody Potter, right, take a photo with a supporter during West Virginia GOP Day at the Legislature in March. Photo by Steven Allen Adams

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Months before the start of the candidate filing period for the May 2020 primary, fractures among state and county Republican leaders have begun to appear, all centered around Gov. Jim Justice, a Democrat who switched to Republican.

Nowhere have these fractures been more evident than in Wood County where the Republican Party chairman — an outspoken critic of Justice and anyone perceived to be supportive of the embattled governor — was removed.

Now with legal battles on the horizon, infighting among other Republicans and the state party’s summer meeting next month at Justice’s Greenbrier Resort, it remains to be seen how the party will reunify after May once it knows who its nominees will be. …

