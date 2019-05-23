Republican Candidate for Governor Woody Thrasher tells Wheeling residents he seeks to change West Virginia

By JOSELYN KING, Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING — Republican candidate for West Virginia governor Woody Thrasher spent 35 years building a succesful engineering business, and now he wants to build up West Virginia.

Thrasher, a former state commerce secretary, visited Wheeling on Wednesday. He is owner of the Thrasher Group, a firm headquartered in his home area of Harrison County, West Virginia.

“I built my company by driving to every little community across West Virginia — trying to do a water project, a sewer project or a sidewalk project,” he said. “Personally, I’ve done projects in all 55 West Virginia counties.

“And I can’t name five communities that are in better shape today than when we started. It breaks my heart. We lost 11,000 people (to emigration) last year, and they tend to be recent graduates who are young and ambitious. I decided I want to do something about it.” …

