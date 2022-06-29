Report: West Virginia oil and gas production increased 6% in 2021

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s oil and gas production increased by around 6% in 2021, according to an annual report from the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia

This production increase, to a total output of more than 2.7 trillion cubic feet, drove a 10% increase in state severance and local property taxes collected.

In total, more than $319 million in tax revenue was generated directly from gas and oil operators during Fiscal Year 2021, according to GO-WV Executive Director Charlie Burd.

“West Virginia’s energy abundance is cornerstone to the strength and security of our state,” he said.

“In addition to being a significant economic contributor, having a flexible, readily available energy source has fueled broad business and manufacturing growth that drives prosperity here at home.” …

