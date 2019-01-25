Latest News:
Renovations for Pipestem resort: $11 million announced for new expansions, fueling tourism industry

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Officials with Pipstem Resort State Park and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources announce plans to expand tourism services at the park during a ‘reveal’ press conference at the McKeever Lodge, Thursday. Some services that are being added to the park will be a beach at the lake, which will include inflatables in the water, a splash pad, and a zip line that will cross the gorge 3 times. Pictured, Governor Jim Justice was the keynote speaker during the event.
(Bluefield Daily Telegraph photo by Eric DiNovo)

PIPESTEM, W.Va.  — West Virginia’s governor announced about $11 million in ongoing renovations Thursday at a state park which are aimed at fueling the state’s growing tourism industry and stimulating the region’s economy.

Gov. Jim Justice visited Pipestem Resort State Park to talk about the park’s expansion projects. Justice said this investment, funded by state bonds approved last year by the Legislature, will add to economic growth. He looked at the wintery mountain landscape outside the McKeever Lodge and remarked about the scenic view.

“It’s easy to see how beautiful it is out there,” Justice said, adding later, “You’ve got to promote your state. Any frog that isn’t proud of its own pond isn’t much of a frog.”

