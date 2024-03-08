REMINDER: WVPA’s annual editorial and advertising competition submission deadline is quickly approaching

Submission deadline is March 25

West Virginia Press Association’s (WVPA’s) annual editorial and advertising competition submission deadline is quickly approaching. We encourage you to not wait until the last minute to begin processing your entries.

NOTE: The WVPA has emailed the association code for the contest website to publishers, editors, ad directors and newspaper staff. If you need the code, please send an email to Stella Gill at [email protected].

Visit the “ACES” contest site to begin submitting entries for the 2024 contest. The contest includes entries from news coverage in 2023.

ACES: http://www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/WestVirginiaPressAssociation.aspx

The rules and category descriptions for advertising and editorial contests — along with instructions on how to enter — are attached to this email. Both advertising and editorial rules and information are in the same packet.

The deadline to submit entries is Monday, March 25, 2024.

For this contest, West Virginia Press circulation divisions are based on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Qualified Newspaper circulation numbers.

Newspapers must compete in the judging against others in their circulation division:

— Division I: Dailies over 9,001 and over

— Division II: Dailies 9,000 and under

— Division III: Weeklies 3,001 and over

— Division IV: Weeklies 3,000 and under

Anyone with questions can contact Stella Gill at [email protected].

Online entries are preferred. Please include URLs and Paywall information but any entry that must be mailed, should be sent to 3422 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.

We encourage everyone to log onto the contest website and begin the contest submission process. Good luck to everyone.