Registration underway at New River CTC for online classes starting Sept. 27 

BEAVER, W.Va. — Students have another opportunity to take fall classes at New River Community and Technical College with Rolling Start Options beginning Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

“Starting classes in August doesn’t work for everyone,” explained Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green. “Our Rolling Start Options give people flexibility on when they start taking college classes and provide a good selection of general education courses required for many majors.”

Online classes offered during the ten-week session include algebra, American history, English, general mathematics, public speaking, psychology, medical terminology, Microsoft Office courses, and sociology.

Students may take up to two courses during the session.

Registration for the fall 2021 Rolling Start Options is underway and will continue through Sept. 24, 2021.

For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email [email protected] or call 866-349-3739.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).