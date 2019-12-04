Register today: Webinar on W.Va. Campaign Finance Reporting System set for Thursday, Dec. 5

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the news media across West Virginia are asked to register ASAP for Thursday’s webinar on the state’s Campaign Finance Reporting System.

The webinar is set for 2 p.m. on this Thursday, Dec. 5.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-press-webinar-wvas-campaign-finance-reporting-system-tickets-84596116261

WV Press encourages at least one reporter or editor from each news organization to register for the 45 minute webinar.

“This Campaign Finance System is very thorough. It’s simple in concept but this webinar will help reporters quickly and efficiently navigate the system,” said WV Press Executive Director Don Smith.

“This system with allow you to track donations in your district and state races. It will also allow you to track donations by political groups or individuals. There are many other benefits to understanding this system.”

The West Virginia Secretary of State office’s and West Virginia Press Association are partnering to offer the webinar, which will help news media use the system and monitor political campaign donations and spending in West Virginia state political races.

Additional information on the webinar will be shared after registration.

“We appreciate Secretary of State Mac Warner and his staff for working with WV Press on this webinar. Data reporting is extremely important in covering government. The Campaign Finance Reporting System can be very helpful to all reporters in West Virginia. It’s a great tool for reporters who are not based in Charleston but want to monitor state politics,” Smith said.

The online Campaign Finance Reporting System (CFRS) is mandatory for candidates and political action committees required to file with the Secretary of State. Candidates for the offices listed below are required to file reports electronically utilizing CFRS:

Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Auditor

Treasurer

Commissioner of Agriculture

State Senate

House of Delegates

Supreme Court of Appeals

Circuit and family court judge

Media can also contact Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, at donsmith@wvpress.org.