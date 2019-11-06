Register today: Webinar on W.Va. Campaign Finance Reporting System set for Dec. 5

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the news media across West Virginia are asked to “save-the-date” and register today for an upcoming webinar on the state’s Campaign Finance Reporting System.

The West Virginia Secretary of State office’s and West Virginia Press Association are partnering to offer the webinar, which will help news media use the system and monitor political campaign donations and spending in West Virginia state political races.

The webinar is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. Media interested in participating should contact Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, at donsmith@wvpress.org. Additional information on the webinar will be shared at a later day.

“We appreciate Secretary of State Mac Warner and his staff for working with WV Press on this webinar. Data reporting is extremely important in covering government. The Campaign Finance Reporting System can be very helpful to all reporters in West Virginia. It’s a great tool for reporters who are not based in Charleston but want to monitor state politics,” Smith said.

The online Campaign Finance Reporting System (CFRS) is mandatory for candidates and political action committees required to file with the Secretary of State. Candidates for the offices listed below are required to file reports electronically utilizing CFRS:

Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Auditor

Treasurer

Commissioner of Agriculture

State Senate

House of Delegates

Supreme Court of Appeals

Circuit and family court judge

For more information or to register for the webinar, contact Walker or Smith at donsmith@wvpress.org.