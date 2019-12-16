Register today for WV Press 2020 Legislative LookAhead Jan. 3 in Charleston

Register on line through eventbrite.com

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Registration is open for the WV Press 2020 Legislative LookAhead on Friday, Jan. 3, in Charleston.

Register online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-west-virginia-press-association-legislative-lookahead-tickets-83260443227?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Or, contact Dalton Walker at DWalker@WVPress.org or 304-342-1011.

“Media from across West Virginia will gather at the West Virginia Cultural Center at the Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25317 on Friday, Jan. 3, for the WVPA Legislative LookAhead, a series of seminars that preview the top issues in the state,” said Don Smith, executive director of the WV Press Association. “Our agenda addresses the key issues expected for consideration at during the 2020 legislative session.”

The agenda is as follows:

Panel 1. – 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: State Support of Economic Development — A panel of legislators, state officials and industry experts will discuss how West Virginia does and can support economic development. Topics include tax incentives, site development efforts, broadband expansion, business recruitment and the marketing of West Virginia.

Panel 2 – 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Budget and Tax Reform — A panel of legislators and state officials will discuss the state’s budget and tax plans and needs for 2020. Discussion topics will include preliminary revenue estimates, possible spending cuts and targeted programs, impact on local government and school revenue, and what is the opinion of county and city officials across West Virginia.

Legislative Leadership Presentation – Noon until 1:30 p.m. — Lunch with keynote addresses by Senator Mitch Carmichael, President of the W.Va. Senate; Delegate Roger Hanshaw, Speaker of the W.Va. House of Delegates. The Senate President and House Speaker will offer comments and discuss House and Senate initiatives for the 2020 Legislative Session. There will be an open question and answer period.

Panel 3 – 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Drug Abuse and Foster Care — A panel of legislators, state officials and legal and medical experts will discuss what progress has been made on the drug problem in West Virginia. Among the topics for discussion will be state government spending related to the drug problem, opioid lawsuits, health risks to the overall population; and an update on the impact on families and the state’s foster care system.

Registration is $20 per person and includes lunch and refreshments for the day. The deadline to register is Jan. 2.

With the event being held at the W.Va. Division of Culture and History’s Culture Center on the grounds of the Capitol Complex, the media will a chance to visit the Capitol and experience the Culture Center.