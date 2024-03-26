Read Aloud West Virginia to host Read-A-Palooza 2024 at University of Charleston

Community sponsors needed to promote growing childhood literacy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Read Aloud West Virginia’s supporters and volunteers will gather next month for the annual spring fundraiser Read-A-Palooza on Thursday, April 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the University of Charleston.

Businesses, community organizations, and individual supporters are encouraged to help fund our work. Sponsorships to support Read Aloud’s work in literacy are available at every level, from $500 up to $10,000. To learn more about sponsoring the event, call 304-345-5212 or email [email protected], by April 15.

“Read the Future” will be this year’s theme. Volunteers and supporters will gather to celebrate and learn about Read Aloud’s successes. Tom Heywood, a partner at Bowles Rice, led the organization in a strategic planning session last fall. He will speak at 6:30 p.m. about Read Aloud’s future work to improve literacy in West Virginia.

The event will feature appetizers and drinks in a casual environment with a happy hour feel, as well as a fun and popular “wine pull.” For $20, participants can pull a mystery bottle of wine. All bottles are worth $20 or more.

Read-A-Palooza tickets are $45 prior to April 4 or $50 at the door. They can be purchased at this link: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/0VBE4K1RS7H9J/checkout/J65RME3CPZ5HR2JV2L7NJXQJ

Proceeds support Read Aloud.

Read Aloud West Virginia is a 501(c)(3) literacy non-profit dedicated to motivating children to WANT to read. You may know Read Aloud through its Volunteer Reader program, which has placed over 830 volunteer readers this school year in 25 counties to model the joy of reading for students. We also have local volunteer activity in over 30 counties. Proceeds from Read-A-Palooza help fund this and other programs designed to keep books in the hands and on the minds of West Virginia’s children.

For more information on our organization, please visit readaloudwv.org.