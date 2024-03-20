Ravenswood dedicates new accessible playground

The BHE Foundation’s $100,000 investment towards the total cost affirms its commitment to accessibility and quality of life in Jackson County

West Virginia Press Association

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. – Ravenswood community members gathered on the first day of spring to dedicate the city’s new Veterans’ Park Playground, an inclusive place to play and in honor of all who served. The new facility, located adjacent to the Jackson County Public Library, was designed and built with play structures and rubber surfacing accessible by children of all abilities. BHE Renewables President and CEO Alicia Knapp attended the event and presented the Jackson County Community Foundation (JCCF, Inc.) with a check for $100,000 from the Berkshire Hathaway Energy Foundation, an investment that will go towards the project’s overall cost.

Mayor Josh Miller said, “The City of Ravenswood and our entire region is very thankful for the generous donation from the BHE Foundation towards our state-of-the-art Veterans’ Park Playground.” Miller added, “This donation shows BHE’s commitment to this region, and this donation will ensure our kids and grandkids will enjoy this playground for decades to come. What an amazing day for our community.”

“This is an exceptional playground that will spark so much joy,” said Alicia Knapp, president and CEO of BHE Renewables. I am honored to present this donation on behalf of the BHE Foundation. At BHE Renewables, we are proud to be doing business in a community where children and families who benefit from accessibility are included in the fun,” Knapp said.

The effort to update Veterans’ Park with a new modern structure began when the previous playground built in 1999 reached the end of its 20-year lifespan. The community wide project quickly took on a noble mission: Everyone plays together. “We wanted to completely revamp the park,” said Ravenswood Parks & Recreation Superintendent Katrena Ramsey. “Let’s have a walking path for everyday fitness. Let’s make sure everyone can access all the amenities, create parking and make everything ADA (The Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant,” she said. The new facility also includes:

Water fountains

A restroom

Natural and soothing color scheme

Lights and cameras for safety and security

Skatepark installment

Ramsey added, “Let’s have something for everyone and every age while encouraging families to meet each other, make new friends, and find new playmates.”

“The Jackson County Community Foundation is incredibly grateful to the BHE Foundation for the investment they are making in our Ravenswood Community, said JCCF, Inc. Executive Director Stephani Vealey. “The BHE CARES initiative is truly making a difference in the lives of our residents, and we are excited to see the positive impact this new playground will have on our community for years to come,” Vealey said.

Following the playground dedication, BHE Renewables Project Manager Vic Sprouse gave a project update during the March 19, 2024, Ravenswood City Council Meeting. BHE Renewables is developing a new solar microgrid-powered industrial park on the former Century Aluminum site south of Ravenswood. The microgrid will provide renewable energy to power a new titanium melt facility being constructed by Precision Castparts Corp., which will generate approximately 200 new jobs.

About the BHE Foundation

The BHE Foundation is proud to invest in CARES initiatives — community enhancement, arts/culture, environmental respect, education/stem, and safety/wellness — in order to serve the needs of those communities where employees and customers live and work.

About Jackson County Community Foundation

The Community Foundation of Jackson County, JCCF, Inc., actively works with you, your neighbors, co-workers and friends to build a family of charitable funds to support our local community. The Foundation is far more than a fund manager, we are the community’s heart and soul – providing community leadership to unite gifts of time, talent and funds to make a transforming impact on Jackson County. Earnings from the Foundation’s collection of community funds are distributed in the form of grants and scholarships to continually strengthen and improve our community – working to make Jackson County a great place to live, work and raise a family. With support from our donors, the Foundation is happy to support community projects and programs that create opportunities for Jackson County, its citizens and its communities.

About BHE Renewables

BHE Renewables is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. BHE Renewables owns solar, wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric projects that produce energy for both the wholesale market and for customers under long-term power agreements. BHE Renewables is developing a first-of-its-kind solar energy microgrid-powered industrial site in Jackson County, West Virginia. Visit www.jacksoncountygrows.com for project updates.