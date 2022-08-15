Ranson players show strong at Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League event

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League (CJRT), sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Co. and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), played an event Saturday at Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town, where two players from Ranson won their divisions.

The CJRT is broken into three divisions, based on skill and experience. Division winners today were:

AAA (nine holes): Liam Keenan of Harpers Ferry;

AA (nine holes): Braylon Shultz of Ranson; and

A (six holes): Levi Jones of Ranson.

“Locust Hill is a great course for our young golfers to test their skills,” said WVGA First Tee – WV Director Jeff Preast. The event, a partner of Callaway Golf and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association, featured a field of young golfers from across West Virginia.

Click here for today’s leaderboard: Rookie League Locust Hill.

The Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League is back in action Saturday, Aug. 20, at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs. For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.