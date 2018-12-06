Latest News:
By December 6, 2018 Read More →

Railroad Historical Society hosts holiday rides and dinners

By DAVE LAVENDER

The Herald-Dispatch

Train conductor Leonard L. Claytor checks the tickets as passengers travel on the Huntington Holiday Express in December 2017, in Huntington. The Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society is hosting Holiday Train Social parties with Santa Claus and a host of holiday festivities, a non-moving party in some of its historic railroad cars, on Dec. 15, 16, 22 and 23, 2018.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Ryan Fischer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.  — Blow the whistle and jingle those bells, there’s some good holiday news coming from the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society.

To celebrate Christmas, the Society has organized two special stationary events in some of its historic railroad cars. There will be a one-night only dinner train as well as four nights of the Holiday Train Social, with Santa Claus and a host of holiday festivities.

Tickets are on sale now for both events.

Read the entire article

See more from The Herald-Dispatch

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.