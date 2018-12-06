Railroad Historical Society hosts holiday rides and dinners
By DAVE LAVENDER
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Blow the whistle and jingle those bells, there’s some good holiday news coming from the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society.
To celebrate Christmas, the Society has organized two special stationary events in some of its historic railroad cars. There will be a one-night only dinner train as well as four nights of the Holiday Train Social, with Santa Claus and a host of holiday festivities.
Tickets are on sale now for both events.
