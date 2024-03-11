Putnam County Career Technical Education instructor named CTE Teacher of the Year

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) in partnership with the West Virginia Association for Career and Technical Education (WVACTE) presented culinary arts instructor Lynette Jones with the West Virginia CTE Teacher of the Year award during a surprise ceremony at the Putnam County Career and Technical Center (CTC). The honor recognizes the veteran instructor for her outstanding work as a culinary arts teacher as well as her dedication to student learning and professional advancement.

Lynette Jones

Jones is a highly regarded culinary instructor at Putnam County CTC who brings an abundance of expertise and an unmatched enthusiasm to her profession. She devotes her time and knowledge to both high school and post-secondary students as a committed mentor. Her primary focus revolves around ProStart Restaurant Management and Baking and Pastry programs. She obtained an Associate of Applied Science in Hospitality Management from Marshall Community and Technical College, a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management from the Marshall University Lewis College of Business and a Master of Science in Adult and Technical Education from Marshall University.

“Ms. Jones exemplifies the dedication, passion and excellence that drives our amazing West Virginia teachers to inspire, care for, and instruct the next generation of leaders,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt. “Her impact on students is important to the success of our state and our workforce.”

In West Virginia, CTE prepares students for post-secondary success by pairing concentrated academic lessons with hands-on, real-world experiences. Students enter their careers through initiatives such as Simulated Workplace and apprenticeship opportunities. They can earn industry-recognized credentials that will prepare them to enter the workforce, continue to post-secondary education or enlist in military careers.

