Public Notice: WVDEP comment period open for proposed plant in Mason County, W.Va.

By Beth Sergent, Point Pleasant Register:

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The official comment period on the draft Air Quality Permit issued in regards to the coal-to-liquids plant proposed by Domestic Synthetic Fuels (DS Fuels), is underway.

The draft permit, which is not the final permit, was issued by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality (DAQ).

According to the DAQ, DS Fuels applied for the permit on Jan. 15 to construct a Direct Coal Liquefaction Facility in the Mason County Industrial Park, north of Point Pleasant, along the Ohio River.

Written comments or requests for a public meeting must be received by the DAQ before 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. A public meeting may be held if the Director of the DAQ determines that significant public interest has been expressed, in writing, or when the Director deems it appropriate. …

