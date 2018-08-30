Pro-Life group rallies in Wheeling to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

By ALAN OLSON

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Dozens crowded Wednesday on the steps of the City-County Building to urge U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to support President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

The Susan B. Anthony List National Pro-Life Woman’s Caucus, along with other pro-life groups in the region, gathered in Wheeling to demand that Manchin, D-W.Va., approve Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the bench. Director Sue Swayze Liebel called for Manchin to take a hardline stance in supporting Kavanaugh because of his pro-life stance.

