Pro-Life group rallies in Wheeling to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

By ALAN OLSON

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Sue Swazy Liebel speaks on the importance of supporting the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a pro-life rally held Wednesday at the City-County Building in Wheeling.
(Intelligencer photo by Alan Olson)

WHEELING, W.Va. — Dozens crowded Wednesday on the steps of the City-County Building to urge U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to support President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

The Susan B. Anthony List National Pro-Life Woman’s Caucus, along with other pro-life groups in the region, gathered in Wheeling to demand that Manchin, D-W.Va., approve Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the bench.

Director Sue Swayze Liebel called for Manchin to take a hardline stance in supporting Kavanaugh because of his pro-life stance.

