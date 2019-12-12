Raises concerns from advocacy group

By Steven Allan Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An effort to provide tablets for inmates in state prisons will cost taxpayers no money, but it will cost inmates for access to electronic books, email and other services, raising concerns of one group working to provide educational services to inmates.

In an Oct. 25 press release, the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced that 10 state prison facilities will get 867 electronic tablets provided to the state by Global Tel Link.

According to a Feb. 25 letter sent from GTL to Betsy Jividen, commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the company asked to expand the tablet program to other facilities after a successful five-month pilot program at the St. Marys Correctional Facility in Pleasants County. …

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2019/12/prisons-in-west-virginia-trying-tablets-for-inmates/