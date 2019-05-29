Princeton, W.Va, Board of Zoning Appeals to discuss hemp dispensary

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — A public hearing has been scheduled before the city of Princeton’s Board of Zoning Appeals about a proposal to operate a hemp dispensary on Mercer Street.

The Board of Zoning Appeals is meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. June 19 in the council chambers of the New Municipal Building at 800 Bee Street, for a public hearing, according to a notice published in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. This public hearing concerns an application by Ryan Brooks, a Princeton area resident, for a variance to operate a hemp dispensary at 929 Mercer Street.

“Basically, we don’t have a category,” City Clerk Kenneth E. Clay said about the application. “It’s (hemp dispensary) is not in one of the zoning categories.”

“We haven’t been confronted with this before, so we had to put it into the category of getting a variance,” Clay said.