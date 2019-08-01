PRESS RELEASE: Thrasher denounces democrat attacks in natural gas, coal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Woody Thrasher denounced Democrat presidential candidates’ promises this week to cripple the Mountain State’s economy by waging a war on natural gas and renewing their attacks on coal.

“These candidates and their supporters want to wipe out our natural gas and coal jobs, which sustain endless other businesses, big and small,” Thrasher said. “Each region of our state relies on an aspect of our fossil fuel industries to survive.

“Listening to several Democrat presidential contenders speak this week about how they would dismantle our state’s economy was a frightening reminder that a new war on our fossil fuels will be in our future if one of those candidates becomes president.”

Paid for by Woody Thrasher for Governor 2020