PRESS RELEASE: Highmark Nationally Recognized for Member Satisfaction for Fourth Consecutive Year

Ranked #2 in the Medicare Advantage Study with #1 Ranking in Choice of Providers by J.D. Power

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (August 1, 2019) – When choosing health insurance coverage, surveys have shown that consumers want a health plan that offers provider choice, is affordable and is from a company they can trust.

Surveys also consistently show that health insurance consumers value customer service and the peace of mind that the care they need will be covered and paid for.

J.D. Power – a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics – annually ranks Medicare Advantage plans to help consumers make more informed choices. The ratings are based on the opinions of a representative sample of consumers who have used or owned the product or service being rated.

The J.D. Power 2019 Medicare Advantage Study rankings were recently released, and Highmark has maintained its number two ranking in the nation for Medicare Advantage Overall Customer Satisfaction, while improving its overall score.

Additionally, Highmark received the highest score in the Provider Choice factor among health plans profiled in the study. This score is based on how Medicare Advantage plan members rate their selection of primary and specialty care doctors, hospitals, urgent care centers and retail clinics.

For more information on the rankings, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2019-medicare-advantage-study.

“We are pleased to be recognized by J.D. Power,” said Alexis Miller, senior vice president of Senior Markets for Highmark. “This shows that our members value the experience that comes with Highmark Medicare Advantage plans – our provider networks, claims processing and customer service were all ranked very high.”

In fact, Highmark ranked high with its members in the areas of coverage, provider choice, customer service, information and communications, and billing and payment.

“We are very proud of our Medicare Advantage plans, and of our staff that works so hard to ensure our members have an outstanding experience,” said Miller. “We are looking forward to rolling out our 2020 Medicare Advantage plans in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and continuing to show our commitment to our high standards for member satisfaction, affordability and value.”

Highmark will announce its 2020 Senior Market products on Oct.1 in advance of the Annual Enrollment Period, which begins on Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7.