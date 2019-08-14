President Trump touts cracker plant as economic engine

RICK SHRUM, for The Intelligencer of Wheeling

MONACA, Pa. — The President is crackers about the developing cracker plant in Pennsylvania — and job creation and the economy.

He touted all of them — and himself — Tuesday afternoon.

The Commander in Chief, Donald Trump, was in Potter Township, Beaver County, touring the massive petrochemical complex Royal Dutch Shell is constructing along the Ohio River. Air Force One landed at Pittsburgh International Airport around 1 p.m. and Trump arrived at the work site about 40 minutes later to check out one of the most ambitious industrial projects launched in Southwestern Pennsylvania in decades.

An estimated crowd of 5,000, most of them workers at the site, jammed inside one of the buildings to listen to the 45th President. He spoke for 69 minutes, claiming successes in ramping up employment in the manufacturing and energy sectors, singling out the Shell facility for its progress en route to an expected 2021 opening. …

