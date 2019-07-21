President Trump returning to Wheeling, W.Va., on Wednesday for 2020 campaign fundraiser
By MIKE JONES, The Intelligencer of Wheeling
WHEELING — President Donald Trump will make his second visit in less than 10 months to Wheeling, a city he’s shown an affinity for since launching his political career four years ago.
The president is scheduled to attend a private campaign fundraiser at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, inside WesBanco Arena, although few others details about his visit have been released.
Robert E. Murray, president and CEO of Murray Energy, is hosting the fundraiser for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.
It will be the third time Trump has visited Wheeling in the past three years, including now twice as president.
