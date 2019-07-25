President Trump connects with local supporters in Wheeling, W.Va.

By Joselyn King, The Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The public turned out Wednesday to cheer President Donald Trump’s arrival in West Virginia, and he took the time to return their admiration.

President Donald Trump greets Kathy Jewell of Wheeling, center, along with a small crowd that had gathered Wednesday at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport. Jewell said it was exciting to meet the president on her birthday.

More than 100 supporters were present to greet Trump when Air Force One touched down at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport. He had been expected to arrive at about 5:30 p.m., but the landing occurred just before 6 p.m.

Those present waited patiently for the door of Air Force One to open and Trump to step out onto West Virginia soil. Chants of “U-S-A…U-S-A.” arose from the crowd.

When Trump stepped out, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore, R-West Virginia, was with him. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awaited them at the bottom of the airplane stairs, where the presidential limousine was parked. …

