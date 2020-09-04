Pop-Up Produce Market set for Sept. 11 in Nitro, W.Va.

Peoples Federal Credit Union and Paradise Farms partner on the ‘Homegrown’ initiative

Release from Peoples Federal Credit Union:

NITRO, W.Va. — Peoples Federal Credit Union is proud to partner with Paradise Farms to bring the community a “homegrown” initiative: Pop-Up Produce Market.

“The public is invited to access fresh, locally grown produce for a healthier lifestyle at the Pop-Up Produce Market hosted at Peoples Federal Credit Union parking lot at 419 First Avenue, South, Nitro on Sept. 11 between the hours of noon – 4 p.m. Curbside service is available. For the best selection coming early is recommended. Safety precautions will be in place complying with the governors mask mandate and social distancing policies,” a spokesperson said.

Peoples Federal Credit Union’s “People Helping People” initiative combined with Paradise Farms — one component of KISRA’s Growing Jobs Project — is a fresh, new way in which KISRA is making a positive difference in the community. It has hosted four Paradise Farm Pop-Up Markets, one per month during June, July, August and September. The program supports Paradise Farms and providing access to fresh, locally grown produce for a healthier lifestyle.

“It’s a farm-to-table program that, in addition to job creation, is encouraging entrepreneurship, and giving people access to fresh, locally grown produce,” spokesperson said.

Paradise Farms is a community first responder providing healthy produce to area day care facilities and food banks in our community. The medical clinic at Boone Memorial Hospital have distributed individual four-pound boxes of produce to patients with diabetes and heart issues. Another key goal of Paradise Farms is to provide training and jobs in urban farming to people transitioning into the workforce from incarceration or rehabilitation.

Paradise Farm’s produce is grown year-round in two 96-by-30-foot greenhouses – one devoted entirely to hydroponically grown vegetables, and the other making use of both hydroponic towers and raised-bed garden plots. For more information access https://www.kisra.org/paradisefarms

Peoples Federal Credit Union, a financial first responder, has remained open adhering to safety guidelines while extending financial assistance to members during COVID-19.