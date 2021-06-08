Poor People’s Campaign rallies in front of U.S. Representative Miller’s office

By Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Around 30 people gathered in front of U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller’s Beckley office on Monday to present a list of policy priorities that will protect voters’ rights and the rights of Americans, event moderator Jean Evansmore of Scrabro said.

Evansmore and others presented the “14 Policy Priorities to Heal the Nation: A Moral and Economic Agenda for the First 100 Days” to Miller’s representative on behalf of The Poor People’s Campaign, a nonpartisan organization that supports voters’ rights, opposes systemic racism and seeks to uphold the rights of poor people due to spiritual, religious and moral convictions, according to the group’s website.

Jazz songstress Delores Fields, also known as “Lady D,” intoned a marching song as the small group approached Miller’s door with the requests.

“Ain’t gonna let nobody turn us around, turn us around, turn us around,” sang Lady D. “Ain’t gonna let nobody turn us around; we’ll keep on walking, keep on talking, walking up to Miller’s place.” …

