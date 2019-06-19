Plant to convert coal to liquid fuel planned for Mason County, W.Va.
By The Herald-Dispatch
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Ground will be broken this year for a new $1.2 billion coal-to-liquids-fuel facility in Mason County, according to the development company planning to build it.
Domestic Synthetic Fuels, a West Virginia-owned company, said in a news release that it will convert the state’s coal and natural gas to gasoline and other fuels. It will be the first of its kind in the United States, the company said.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection recently approved the draft construction permit for the project. Company officials said they plan a series of community open house meetings to explain the project and its benefits to the community.
“We want to be as transparent as possible in explaining this project to our neighbors,” Kevin Whited, the lead developer for DS Fuels.
