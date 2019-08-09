Plans moving forward for ethane storage in Monroe County, Ohio

ROBERT A. DEFRANK, For The Intelligencer

WOODSFIELD, Ohio — The plan to store natural gas liquids in underground salt caverns along the Ohio River, about 12 miles south of a proposed ethane cracker plant in the Dilles Bottom area of Shadyside, may soon become a reality.

David Hooker, president of Mountaineer NGL Storage and the parent company of Denver-based Energy Storage Ventures, updates the Monroe County commissioners Monday on the plan to store natural gas liquids in underground salt caverns along the Ohio River.

David Hooker, president of Mountaineer NGL Storage and the parent company of Denver-based Energy Storage Ventures, told the Monroe County Commissioners Monday that all permits have been approved and construction could begin the first quarter of next year.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said.

Hooker updated Commissioners Carl Davis, Tim Price and Mick Schumacher on the plans for the project and its value to the potential cracker plant.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about this Appalachian storage hub,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is build a storage facility because we think it’s needed. We think it’s important to everything that’s going on out here in terms of what can be for this valley, meaning more industry back here. Rather than (sending) it to the coast and ship it out of here, let’s keep it. That’s what storage does.” …

