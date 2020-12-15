Plan to entice population growth in Huntington, West Virginia, moving forward

By Josephine E. Moore, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — As vaccines for coronavirus make their way to cities throughout the United States, officials with the city of Huntington are looking for ways to ensure that the city will end up better off than when COVID-19 started.

One of the ways officials are hoping to achieve this goal is by implementing a COVID-19 Digital Media Action Plan.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said a company called Stream Scape Media will play a key role.

During a Huntington City Council meeting Monday, council approved a transfer of $250,000 from its contingency fund to economic development in order to pay for a contract with Stream Scape Media to implement this new plan.

Chris Miller, one of the principal partners in Stream Scape as well as co-owner of the Dutch Miller auto dealership chain, said the basis behind the company is to find ways to entice people to want to move to Huntington…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/plan-to-entice-population-growth-in-huntington-moving-forward/article_8c17b089-79ab-5a33-88a3-14ca48867754.html