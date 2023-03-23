Pierpont Community & Technical College, West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association accepting applicants for April 17-21 Landscape Technician Bootcamp in Fairmont

WV Press Release Sharing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association (WVNLA) is partnering with Pierpont Community & Technical College to conduct a Landscape Technician Bootcamp from April 17-21 for those interested in updated nursery and landscaping skills.

Michael Biafore, chairman of the WVNLA Workforce Development Committee and president of Biafore’s Landscape Development in Morgantown, said, “The 40-hour course will be taught by expert instructors and is well suited for employers upskilling their workers or for those interested in a landscaping career.” He said classroom and hands-on instruction will be offered in a range of skills — power blowers, edge trimmers, hedge clippers, rototillers and mowers. Students will read and install a landscape design onsite and learn about plant identification, installation and maintenance. Participants will also receive OSHA 10 certification.

Julie Robinson, WVNLA executive director, said the community college collaboration is part of a strategy to train nursery and landscape workers, as the industry has grown and will continue to expand through 2026. “Good paying jobs in the nursery and landscape industry grew by six percent from 2016 to 2021 and are projected to continuing growing by another four percent between now and 2026, according to federal and state data,” she said.

She said many WVNLA members throughout the Mountain State are instructors and donating equipment, including:

The course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 17-21 on the campus of the Pierpont Community & Technical College Advanced Technology Center, 500 Galliher Drive, Fairmont. Tuition is $598 per person, and scholarship assistance is available. Apply at https://www.pierpont.edu/workforce-continuing-education/

Robinson said the course’s curriculum has also been vetted by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. She added that career pathways in nursery and landscaping will be covered and many employers involved are seeking workers.

West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association, Inc., established in 1939, is a professional trade association dedicated to supporting nursery and landscape businesses and vendors throughout the Mountain State.

WVNLA members support West Virginia college students studying horticulture and landscape architecture with scholarship opportunities. They also share expertise and support in their communities; meet for volunteer projects; and support worthy, industry-related endeavors through Association donations. Regionally, WVNLA co-owns the annual Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show along with the Maryland and Virginia associations.

For membership, events or mission priorities please visit https://wvnla.org/