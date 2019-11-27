Philip Reale earns WVGA Men’s Golf Player of the Year title

Release from WV Golf Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Golf Association has announced that Charleston lawyer Philip Reale has concluded the 2019 season of the WVGA at the top of the point rankings for men’s golf in the state.

While in former years Reale has been near the top of the standings, this is Reale’s first claim to Player of the Year honors. He is a product of West Virginia Top-Flite Junior Tour, the golf team at Gilmer County High School where he won an individual state championship and East Carolina University where he held and maintained school records for a number of years and became the first person from the school’s golf program to be named East Carolina University Student Athlete of the Year.

Philip Reale

Highlights of Reale’s performance this year include the following:

Runner Up at the 100 th WV Amateur Championship at The Greenbrier presented by Mercedes Benz after losing a 3-hole playoff to champion Mason Williams

WV Mid-Amateur Quarter Finalist in 2019 after winning the championship in 2018

Qualified for the 2020 National USGA Four-Ball Championship with partner Jess Ferrell, to be played at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in May of 2020

Represented WV in the annual WV versus VA Team Matches and the Virginias versus Carolinas Captains Putter Matches

Finished as 2 nd best Amateur and 4 th place overall at the 2019 WV Open at Parkersburg Country Club

Winning the event and firing the Low Round of the Day at WV Amateur Tour at The Pines Country Club in Morgantown

Brad Ullman, executive director of the WVGA said, “Not only is Philip a great golfing talent whose record speaks for itself, but he donates a considerable amount of his professional talents as a lawyer in aid of the operations of the WVGA. He is truly committed to helping the WVGA preserve and grow the game of golf in our state and has become a valuable fixture in our organization.”

Reale will be honored at a luncheon preceding the WVGA Annual Meeting at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Reale is a member of and on the board of directors of Edgewood Country Club in Charleston, as well as on the board of the Kanawha County Humane Society. He is also a member of the board of directors of the prestigious Southern Golf Association. He, his wife Abby and their daughter, Eddison, reside in Teays Valley with their dog, Earl the Redbone.