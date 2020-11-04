Peoples Federal Credit Union presenting $5,000 and essential care items to Gabriel Project of West Virginia

Release from Peoples Federal Credit Union

NITRO, W.Va. — In support and as an extension of the United Way of Central WV “Day of Caring”, Peoples Federal Credit Union hosted an Angel Wish List Drive for the Gabriel Project of West Virginia in an effort to meet an urgent need in the community.

There was an overwhelming outreach by the community sharing essential items for birth to two years at all three Peoples FCU locations in Nitro, Eleanor & Point Pleasant.

Andrew Myers, Peoples Federal Credit Union CEO, will present a check for $5,000, matching the in-kind donations, on Thursday at 10 a.m. to Donna Hawkins, state executive director of the Gabriel Project of WV. The presentation will set for 419 1st Ave South, Nitro.

Peoples Federal Credit Union CEO, will present a check for $5,000 and matching the in-kind donations to Gabriel Project of West Virginia. Courtesy photo

Supporting the celebration will be United Way of Central WV representatives: Margaret O’Neal, president; Kristi Wheeler, Resource Development Director; and Lisa Hudnall,

Community Services Director.

The mission of the Gabriel Project of West Virginia is immediate, practical and compassionate assistance to needy pregnant women and families with children two years of age and younger. Through their caring efforts and tangible support they help children in impoverished families to have a healthy, safe start in life.

In 2020 Gabriel Project celebrated 23 years of serving needy families with young children. Over the past two decades there have been nearly 50,000 client service visits to local Gabriel Project sites covering WV and beyond.

During the month of October, in honor of International Credit Union Day (October 15, 2020), Peoples Federal Credit Union served as a drop off location to meet the Gabriel Project Wish List: Baby Diapers (size 4, 5, 6), Toddler Training Pants, Baby Wipes, and Baby

Toiletries.

“Peoples Federal Credit Union is a proud supporter of the United Way of Central WV Day of Caring. The Gabriel Project is near and dear to our hearts meeting our credit union mission of People Helping People,” said Anna Campbell, VP Marketing/ Business Development.

Peoples Federal Credit Union is a financial member owned cooperative serving persons who live, work, worship, or attend school in, and business entities located in Kanawha, Putnam, and Mason counties.