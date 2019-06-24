People struggling with homelessness in W.Va. appreciate — and seek — support from community

By Michael Neary, special to The Journal of Martinsburg:

Editor’s Note: This is the second part of a two-part series exploring the problem of homelessness. Although this piece delves into some of the work that area organizations are doing, it inevitably leaves out many that are performing valuable and extensive service — and whose contributions may be chronicled in future stories.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Paulette Keene recalled a time some months ago when she needed help — and when she found people who could give it. She was walking past the Martinsburg Public Library where a group called Faith Feeding Freedom was serving people in the community with clothing, food and other sorts of necessities.

“They reached out to me one day,” Keene said. “I needed the encouragement and I needed some support. They reached out to me and offered me some clothing items because I didn’t have very much.”

She said they also gave her a lunch and some hot chocolate. “They just loved me and prayed for me, and they talked to me and encouraged me,” she said.

Keene has found a place to live, with help from other organizations in the community and also from Faith Feeding Freedom. “I don’t have family here,” she said. “They’re like my family.” …

