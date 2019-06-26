Peer-led recovery facilities in W.Va. to be held to new standards

By Erin Beck, The Register-Herald in Beckley, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers have passed two bills meant to improve standards of care at peer-led addiction recovery facilities — places that aren’t licensed medical providers, but are instead operated by people in recovery.

During special session this week, West Virginia lawmakers passed a bill that would expand the types of organizations that can receive settlement money from lawsuits against pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors. Previously, the money could only go to licensed medical facilities that offer long-term, inpatient care.

Monday, during a special legislative session focused mostly on education, West Virginia senators passed a bill that would also allow peer-led facilities, such as sober living homes, transitional housing and recovery residences, to also receive the money. Allison Adler, spokeswoman for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, has said organizations receiving the money would need to follow National Alliance of Recovery Residences standards. …

