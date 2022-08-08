PDO Thread Lift Service now available at The Facial Center at select Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery offices

Facial, neck lines, sagging skin can be restored

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Facial Center (TFC) at select Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery (MSOFS) offices is now offering non-surgical cosmetic procedures to tighten and shore up sagging skin and uninviting wrinkles brought on by aging, sun and cold weather exposure, smoking, and lifestyle factors.

The PDO Thread Lift service is currently available at the two TFC locations (Hurricane and Kanawha City) and in the Huntington/Ashland MSOFS locations.

“As one gets older, your skin naturally loses its elasticity,” said Dr. Jack Krajekian, Board Certified Oral and Facial Surgeon at MSOFS. “When your skin ages, it loses its elasticity and sagging begins to occur. Sagging skin then leads to the unwanted formation of lines and wrinkles. At the Facial Center, our doctors and staff help you reach your specific aesthetic and cosmetic goals.”

Dr. Krajekian said PDO Thread Lift treatment can be effective for the following areas:

• Vermillion Border and Cupids Bow • Glabellar and Inner Eyebrow • Barcode Smokers’ Lines • Eyebrow • Jaw • Cheek • 3 Vector Cheek and Jowl • Neck Tightening

“Temporary sutures are used to produce the look of a facelift or skin tightening in a PDO thread lift,” said Dr. John Brock, another MSOFS Board Certified Oral and Facial Surgeon who offers the new procedure. “During a consultation, we take into consideration the desired specific results of the patient as well as their skin type, texture, and reason they are having the thread lift.”

For more information about the PDO Thread Lift service, visit https://www.thefacialcenter.com/p/cosmetic-services-Charleston-WV-PDO-Thread-Lift-p60193.asp.

Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery offices are located throughout the region, including:

*Hurricane, WV – 100 Prestige Park Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526

*Ashland, KY – 2301 Lexington Avenue, Suite 120, Ashland, KY 41101

*Huntington, WV – 3135 16th Street Road, Suite 20, Huntington, WV 25701

*Kanawha City, WV – 4307 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304

Beckley, WV – 150 Brookshire Lane, Beckley, WV 25801

Charleston, WV – 1215 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301

Parkersburg, WV – 417 Grand Park Drive, Suite 103, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Princeton, WV – 220 Locust Street, Princeton, WV 24740

Vinton, VA – 895 E Washington Ave, Vinton, VA 24179

*Offices where the PDO Thread Lift service is offered; Kanawha City and Hurricane being The Facial Center sites.