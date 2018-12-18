Passionate entrepreneur Corey Zinn promotes confidence in West Virginia
By SANDY WELLS
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multifaceted isn’t nearly broad enough to describe the diverse interests that drive 26-year-old entrepreneur Corey Zinn.
And passion doesn’t come close to defining the intensity of his confidence in the future of the Mountain State.
He admits he may have far too many irons in his promotional fire, but with so many choices out there, it’s tough to settle on one.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail