Parkersburg, W.Va., Council OKs funds for pilot program to help homeless travel to family and support

By Evan Bevins, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — Funding for a pilot program aimed at helping homeless individuals travel to where they have family and support systems was approved by Parkersburg City Council Tuesday, along with the first reading of an ordinance trading a cannon to Wood County for its half of a downtown park.

Council approved four resolutions allocating $864,417 in unappropriated carry-over funds from the 2019-20 fiscal year on a single 8-0 vote, which covered an additional $442,589 for purchase orders that were outstanding when the previous fiscal year ended on June 30. That came after an amendment to allocate $12,000 for a new fence around the tennis courts at Southwood Park, which also passed on an 8-0 vote with Council President Mike Reynolds absent.

Among the allocations was $10,000 to work with Westbrook Health Services to reunite homeless individuals with out-of-town family by providing them transportation.

Councilman Eric Barber asked Mayor Tom Joyce if he had any idea how many people could be assisted with the money. Joyce said he did not want to speculate.

“This is a pilot. Let’s take a look and see what, if any, in-roads can be made,” the mayor said. “Let’s see if we can make an improvement in some individuals’ lives.” …

Read more: https://wvpress.org/wp-admin/post.php?post=73278&action=edit