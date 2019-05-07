Parkersburg Area Community Foundation receives national award﻿

Release from the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) is among ten nationwide winners of an award recognizing innovative partnerships between foundations and government that have been critical in transforming communities and improving the quality of life for low- and moderate-income residents across the country.

Executive director Judy Sjostedt, far left, of the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, receives the award on Tuesday in Florida at the Council on Foundations’ National Conference.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Council on Foundations announced the 2019 winners of the Secretary’s Award for Public- Philanthropic Partnerships on Tuesday, April 30. Awards were given to place-based funders for initiatives executed in partnership with a local, regional, or federal government agency, according to the release.

“Congratulations to our award winners for their efforts to bridge the gap between government and philanthropy,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a prepared statement. “These awards celebrate what we can achieve together and the drive that unites us all to expand opportunity so more Americans can succeed and thrive.”

HUD highlighted the PACF’s Civic Leaders Fellowship Program, which provides summer employment and civic leadership development for college students who reside in the PACF’s service area. Founded in 2011, the PACF’s Civic Leaders Fellowship Program builds area students’ personal skills and ability to find meaningful employment in our region upon college graduation. Area nonprofit organizations, government entities, and businesses are given the opportunity to meet hard-working students eager to stay in the Mid-Ohio Valley and are given the opportunity to work collectively to improve our region’s potential workforce for the future.

“This award places West Virginia on the national map, and the Mid-Ohio Valley region, in particular, as a place where many good people, working in partnership with the PACF, are creating a brighter future for our next generation,” said Judy Sjostedt, PACF’s Executive Director. “It’s a true testimony to the efforts of our donors, employer partners, board leaders and others to their great work to ensure that our next generation of citizens has opportunities to thrive.”

The other award winners were: California Community Foundation, Citi Foundation, Community Foundation of Utah, Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, The Home Partnership Foundation, Medtronic Foundation, National Church Residences Foundation, Puerto Rico Community Foundation, and The Cleveland Foundation.

“This year’s honorees embody the true spirit of philanthropy and the power of collaboration,” Kathleen P. Enright, President and CEO of the Council on Foundations, said in a prepared statement. “With a common goal to serve the community, these award recipients are working to improve the lives of citizens around the country. Their accomplishments illustrate what can be achieved with dedication, strategic vision and innovative partnerships.”

About Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates:

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) works with individuals, families, businesses, and civic or non-profit organizations to make a positive and permanent commitment for the future of our community. PACF is a single 501(c)(3) public charity that manages more than 350 charitable funds with more than $40 million in assets. PACF works in partnership with its local affiliates to provide leadership and develop philanthropic resources to meet the needs of an 11-county service area. Since 1963, PACF has helped local citizens support charitable needs and touch every aspect of life in the community in a variety of lasting ways. For more information about PACF, visit www.pacfwv.comor call 304-428-4438.