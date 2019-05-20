Parkersburg Art Center puts spotlight on watercolors with W.Va. Watercolor Society exhibit

By Wayne Towner, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Community members and artists with an interest in watercolors gathered Sunday at the Parkersburg Art Center for the opening reception of the “Aqueous 2019” exhibit.

Photo by Wayne Towner The West Virginia Watercolor Society’s “Aqueous 2019” exhibit opened Sunday at the Parkersburg Art Center. A total of 60 pieces by 42 artists will be on display through June 14 at Eighth and Market streets in downtown Parkersburg.

Organized by the West Virginia Watercolor Society, the juried exhibit features over 60 pieces by 42 artists from West Virginia and beyond. The exhibit will on display through June 14 at the art center at Eighth and Market streets in downtown Parkersburg.

Laura Prisc, of Parkersburg, and Martin, 12, were visiting the reception Sunday. Laura has become interested in learning about watercolors and Martin has taken a number of the classes and activities aimed at youth at the art center.

“It’s a blessing. I think we need more arts in the community and schools. I think we really need to encourage people in all different mediums and all different ages to just play,” she said. …

Read more: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2019/05/parkersburg%E2%80%88art-center-puts-spotlight-on-watercolors/