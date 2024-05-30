Outdoor fitness court opens at University of Charleston

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston has opened its new Outdoor Fitness Court, which was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 29.

Located by the scenic riverbank adjacent to the Boat House, this facility is open to the public and offers a unique fitness opportunity.

Designed in partnership with the National Fitness Campaign, the Outdoor Fitness Court provides a comprehensive full-body workout, features various stations for different exercises, clear instructions, and a QR code that links to video tutorials, making it easy for everyone to engage in an effective fitness routine. During the ribbon-cutting event, there was a demonstration to showcase how to use the court.

In attendance was U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). Senator Manchin was joined by UC President Dr. Marty Roth and many additional members of the community.

“It was great to join President Roth and so many members of the UC family for today’s exciting ribbon cutting ceremony,” Senator Manchin said. “This new state-of-the-art fitness court will help our students and the community stay active and healthy, and I can’t wait to see its positive benefits for the whole city. I’m grateful to everyone who played a part in making this event a reality and I look forward to visiting campus again soon.”

The National Fitness Campaign’s goal is to enhance mobility and provide world-class fitness options free of charge, making fitness accessible to all. To learn more about their mission, visit: www.nationalfintesscampaign.com .